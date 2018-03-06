Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jeffry D. Wert
Jeffry D. Wert is the award-winning author of nine previous books on Civil War topics, including Cavalryman of the Lost Cause and A Glorious Army. His articles and essays on the Civil War have appeared in many publications, including Civil War News, Civil War Times Illustrated, American History Illustrated, and Blue and Gray. A former history teacher at Penns Valley High School, he lives in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania.Read More
By the Author
Civil War Barons
Before the robber barons there were Civil War barons--a remarkable yet largely unknown group of men whose contributions won the war and shaped America's future.The…