Jefferson Davis
Jefferson Davis (1808-1889) was an American politician who served as the only President of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865.
By the Author
This fascinating collection of intimate letters from and to Jefferson Davis (1808-1889) illuminates the character and personality of the President of the Confederacy. These letters…
The Rise And Fall Of The Confederate Government
A decade after his release from federal prison, the 67-year-old Jefferson Davis--ex-president of the Confederacy, the "Southern Lincoln," popularly regarded as a martyr to the…