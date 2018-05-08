Jay Sekulow

JAY SEKULOW is widely regarded as one of the foremost free speech and religious liberties litigators in the United States, having argued twelve times before the U.S. Supreme Court in some of the most groundbreaking First Amendment cases of the past quarter century. As chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), he is a renowned constitutional attorney, and an international expert on religious liberty. As well, he is an acclaimed and distinguished broadcaster. Jay is a passionate advocate for protecting religious and constitutional freedoms with an impressive track record of success. His steadfast determination and commitment to protecting these freedoms is expansive with his work resulting in a lasting impact across America and around the world. He is a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, and he is also a popular talk radio host who regularly appears on major media, including Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and other outlets.

