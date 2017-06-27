Jay E. Mittenthal

Dr. Mittenthal is on the faculty of Cell and Structural Biology at the University of Illinois and participates in the Beckman Institute and the College of Medicine there. His previous research in physiology and developmental biology at the University of Illinois and Oxford University has lead to his current interest in the principles of generation and design in organisms. He is now investigating the design of bacteria. Dr. Baskin has been on the faculty of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois for the past fourteen years with joint appointments in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering, In his research, he has applied artificial intelligence and networking tools to support collaboration among groups of problem solvers. By studying the organizational principles of groups of humand problem solvers and computer-based networks, he is helping to develop new tools to support working groups.