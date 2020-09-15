Jason L Riley
Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. He is the author of several previous books, including Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed.Read More
By the Author
Maverick
A biography of Thomas Sowell, one of America's most influential conservative thinkers.Thomas Sowell is one of the great social theorists of our age. In a…