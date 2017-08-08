Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Janet Parshall
Janet Parshall is the host of JANET PARSHALL’S AMERICA, a daily three-hour, nationally syndicated program originating from Washington, D.C. JANET PARSHALL’S AMERICA is one of the only conservative talk shows in America hosted by a woman. Her show is thought provoking, interactive radio that allows listeners to exchange information and learn. Guests include senators and representatives; authors and film producers; Catholics, Protestants and Jews; pro-family advocates, historians, public policy experts and national leaders. Guests have included Richard Cheney, Benjamin Netanyahu, Caspar Weinberger, Robert Bork, Dr. James Dobson and Gary Smalley.Read More
Sarah Parshall Perry, Janet’s daughter, is a lawyer residing with her husband in Maryland.
By the Author
When the Fairy Dust Settles
Radio show host Janet Parshall teams up with her daughter to answer common questions germane to daily Christian living.