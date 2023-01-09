Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Janet Chadwick
Janet Chadwick has been growing and preserving food for years. She is the author of The Beginner's Guide to Preserving Food at Home and several other cooking and gardening books. Chadwick lives in Hinesburg, Vermont, where she has been growing and preserving food for years.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Beginner's Guide to Preserving Food at Home
Freeze, dry, can, root cellar, and brine your favorite produce right at home. For those with a bounty of fresh produce but short on time,…