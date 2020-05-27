Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jane Baxter
When Henry Dimbleby, John Vincent and Allegra McEvedy opened their first restaurant on London’s Carnaby Street in July 2004 their aim was to change the face of fast food. Six months after opening, Leon was named the Best New Restaurant in Great Britain at the Observer Food Monthly Awards (by a judging panel that included Rick Stein, Nigel Slater, Heston Blumenthal, Ruth Rogers and Jay Rayner).Read More
There are now 24 restaurants serving over 84,000 people a week.
