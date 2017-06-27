James P. Keener
James P. Keener is a professor of mathematics at the University of Utah. He received his Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology in applied mathematics in 1972. In addition to teaching and research in applied mathematics, Professor Keener served as editor in chief of the SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics and continues to serve as editor of several leading research journals. He is the recipient of numerous research grants. His research interests are in mathematical biology with an emphasis on physiology. His most recent book, co-authored with James Sheyd, is Mathematical Physiology.
By the Author
Principles Of Applied Mathematics
This book is written for beginning graduate students in applied mathematics, science, and engineering, and is appropriate as a one-year course in applied mathematical techniques…