Jacques Semelin
Jacques Sémelin is a professor at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques and research director at CADIS/CNRS, a Paris research institute. He obtained his Ph.D. in Contemporary History at the Sorbonne University and was a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard University at the Center for International Affairs. He lives in Paris. Leah Brumer is a freelance writer and translator who lives in Berkeley, California.
