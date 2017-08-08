Jacques Lowe

Jacques Lowe died on May 12, 2001, and is known for photographing John F. Kennedy from the mid-50’s through his presidency.

Hugh Sidey has traveled alongside and reported on 9 U.S. presidents. He is currently Washington contributing editor for Time magazine.

Tom Wolfe is the author of six bestselling books. The Right Stuff won the American Book Award for nonfiction, while The Bonfire of the Vanities was the number-one selling paperback, with sales above two million.

Thomasina Lowe is the daughter of Jacques Lowe and executor of his estate. She is based in New York and London.

