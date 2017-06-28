J. Merrill Knapp
John Merrill Knapp (1914-1993), a professor emeritus of music at Princeton University, was a music educator, editor, and writer, primarily in the area of opera and the works of Handel.Read More
By the Author
The Magic Of Opera
Among the many introductions to opera, this is perhaps the best. J. Merrill Knapp, Professor Emeritus at Princeton University, divides his subject into two parts:…