J. C. Thomas
J. C. Thomas writes for theNew York Times, Down Beat, and the Village Voice. His weekly discussion show appears on Teleprompter Cable TV.
By the Author
Chasin' The Trane
Always elusive, constantly moving, incessantly changing, John Coltrane stood astride the jazz world of the late ‘50s and ‘60s. He was a giant of the…