Isabelle Ronin is a Filipino-Canadian writer based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Her Wattpad story, Chasing Red, has garnered over 140 million reads and was one of the most-read stories of 2016. As a result of the story’s immense popularity online, several major publishers around the world have acquired the rights to Chasing Red.





When she’s not writing, Isabelle can be found hanging out in bookstores, cafes, and whenever possible, the beach. You can follow her and read her stories on Wattpad.