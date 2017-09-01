Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Isabelle Ronin
Isabelle Ronin is a Filipino-Canadian writer based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Her Wattpad story, Chasing Red, has garnered over 140 million reads and was one of the most-read stories of 2016. As a result of the story’s immense popularity online, several major publishers around the world have acquired the rights to Chasing Red.
When she’s not writing, Isabelle can be found hanging out in bookstores, cafes, and whenever possible, the beach. You can follow her and read her stories on Wattpad.
By the Author
Always Red
ALWAYS RED is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and Wattpad,…
Chasing Red
CHASING RED is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and Wattpad,…