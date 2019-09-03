Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Isabel Vincent
Isabel Vincent is a Canadian-born, New York-based investigative journalist for the New York Post and the author of five books of history and memoir, includingDinner with Edward.Read More
By the Author
Two Against Hitler
An extraordinary account of two British sisters whose obsession with opera became a cover for their roles in helping Jewish refugees flee the Nazis during…