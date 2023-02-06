Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Helen Dealtry

Helen Dealtry is a multidisciplinary artist best known for her textile and surface patterns and beloved watercolor floral designs. Dealtry has designed patterns for Anthropology, Alexandra Greco, Loeffler Randal, and more. She resides in the Hudson Valley, where she teaches custom floral painting workshops. Find her on Instagram at @helendealtry.
