Helen Dealtry
Helen Dealtry is a multidisciplinary artist best known for her textile and surface patterns and beloved watercolor floral designs. Dealtry has designed patterns for Anthropology, Alexandra Greco, Loeffler Randal, and more. She resides in the Hudson Valley, where she teaches custom floral painting workshops. Find her on Instagram at @helendealtry.
By the Author
A Field of Pansies 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Featuring:1,000 full-color interlocking piecesArt print with puzzle imageFinished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8"
Pansy Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Featuring:1,000 full-color interlocking piecesArt print with puzzle imageFinished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"