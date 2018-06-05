Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harriet Tyce
HARRIET TYCE grew up in Edinburgh. She studied English at Oxford University and Law at City University before working as a criminal barrister for nearly a decade. She lives in London. Blood Orange is her debut novel.Read More
By the Author
Blood Orange
A young lawyer's outwardly perfect life spirals out of control as she takes on her first murder case in this "dark, original and utterly compelling"…