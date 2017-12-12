Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hank Herman
The author of Super Hoops, a prize-winning series of basketball novels for kids, Hank Herman is also an award-winning humor writer. “The Home Team,” his column in the Westport News, has taken several top honors from both the New England Press Association and the Connecticut Press Club. Herman’s writing has also appeared in the New York Times, Outside, and Ladies Home Journal. He lives in Westport, Connecticut.Read More
