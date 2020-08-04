Granger Collection

For nearly a half-century as the most convenient and reliable source for the history of the world in pictures, The Granger Collection holds millions of images spanning more than 25,000 years of world history, from before the Stone Age to the dawn of the Space Age. The Granger Collection specializes in the history of people, places, things, and events represented in a variety of mediums including photographs, paintings, engravings, lithographs, and more.