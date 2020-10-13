Getty Images was the first company to license imagery through the internet. With 21 offices worldwide, Getty distributes material to users in more than 100 countries.

Encyclopædia Britannica is a worldwide leader in reference, education, and learning. It’s 32-volume encyclopedia, first published in 1768, is the oldest English-language encyclopedia still in print. In 1994, the company launched Britannica Online, the first encyclopedia for the Internet. Britannica publishes several other reference sets for students and young children, including Compton’s by Britannica, My First Britannica, and Discover America.