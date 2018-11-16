Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gerry Brooks
Gerry Brooks is an elementary school principal in Lexington, Kentucky. His educational experience includes six years in the classroom, two years as an intervention specialist and twelve years as an administrator. He is also an accomplished public speaker on the topic of encouraging, motivating, and inspiring teachers. His work focuses on encouraging and helping teachers improve their instructional abilities and helping administrators successfully lead their staff.Read More
By the Author
Go See the Principal
From an elementary school principal and popular YouTube personality, inspiration and humor for educators to tackle the challenges they face day-in and day-outGerry Brooks is…