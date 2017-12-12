Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gerrie Hawes
Gerrie Hawes is the founder of the organic, award-winning brand Fresh Daisy, the leading brand of baby food in the UK, and a campaigner for the improvement of mainstream baby foods. A widely recognized baby nutrition expert, she is regularly featured in magazines and newspapers such as The Sunday Times. Hawes lives with her family in the UK.
