George Morton-Jack
George Morton-Jack studied at Oxford University and currently works as a lawyer in London. The author of The Indian Army on the Western Front, he lives in Bristol, UK.Read More
By the Author
Army of Empire
Drawing on untapped new sources, the first global history of the Indian Expeditionary Forces in World War IWhile their story is almost always overlooked, the…