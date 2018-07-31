Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
George MacDonald Fraser
George MacDonald Fraser is the bestselling author of the Flashman series and also of the novels Mr. American and The Pyrates and his war memoir, Quartered Safe Out Here. He lives in Scotland.Read More
By the Author
Black Ajax
"Fraser's rousing historical novel tracks the rise and fall of the real-life boxer Tom Molineaux, a Virginia slave who fought his way to freedom and…