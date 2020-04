General Assembly

Established in early 2011,is a global educational institution that is building a community of individuals empowered to pursue work they love. Both on campus and online, GA engages students with practical, hands-on learning taught by instructors working in technology, business, and design. For more information, you can visit http://www.GeneralAssemb.ly is a user experience designer and researcher. He began his career in UX with theand moved on to help form the new Yahoo! mobile product office in New York. In the same year he cofounded Tumbleweed, a production studio that makes mobile storytelling experiences. He holds an MS in information science from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.