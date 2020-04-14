Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
General Assembly
Established in early 2011, General Assembly is a global educational institution that is building a community of individuals empowered to pursue work they love. Both on campus and online, GA engages students with practical, hands-on learning taught by instructors working in technology, business, and design. For more information, you can visit http://www.GeneralAssemb.ly.Read More
Luke Miller is a user experience designer and researcher. He began his career in UX with the Wall Street Journal and moved on to help form the new Yahoo! mobile product office in New York. In the same year he cofounded Tumbleweed, a production studio that makes mobile storytelling experiences. He holds an MS in information science from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
