Gayla Grace
Gayla Grace is the leader and co-founder of Sisterhood of Stepmoms, a non-profit organization designed to create community and a retreat for stepmothers. She holds a master’s degree in Psychology and Counseling and founded StepparentingWithGrace.com more than a decade ago to offer coaching services, resources, and other encouragement to stepfamilies. Gayla and her husband, Randy, have five children in their blended family, ages sixteen to thirty-two, and reside in Bossier City, Louisiana with an “ours” child still at home.Read More
By the Author
Stepparenting with Grace
These devotions provide companionship, encouragement, understanding, and biblical insights from a veteran stepmom. This trusted resource will help you gain strength, wisdom, and comfort as…