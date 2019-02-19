Gayla Grace

Gayla Grace is the leader and co-founder of Sisterhood of Stepmoms, a non-profit organization designed to create community and a retreat for stepmothers. She holds a master’s degree in Psychology and Counseling and founded StepparentingWithGrace.com more than a decade ago to offer coaching services, resources, and other encouragement to stepfamilies. Gayla and her husband, Randy, have five children in their blended family, ages sixteen to thirty-two, and reside in Bossier City, Louisiana with an “ours” child still at home.