Gary P. Pisano
Gary Pisano is one of the world’s leading researchers in the fields of innovation, strategy, manufacturing, and competitiveness. He is the Harry E. Figgie Professor at Harvard Business School. His many awards include the prestigious McKinsey award for “Restoring American Competitiveness” for the best article published in the Harvard Business Review. Dr. Pisano is also an entrepreneur; the cofounder, along with chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard Schrock, of XiMo AG, a developer of specialty catalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, and View of Cortina, an importer of fine textiles for the home decoration market.Read More
For more information, visit http://www.gpisano.com.
