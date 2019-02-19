Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gary Bower
Gary Bower fell in love with picture books at an early age, sitting in his mother’s lap. As a youngster he entertained himself for hours by writing his own stories, jokes, poems, and skits. As an adult, his years of professional and volunteer experience ministering to children and teens, combined with thousands of story nights with his twelve children, have helped him polish his storytelling skills.
By the Author
God Grows Our World
This lively book celebrates the flourishing of all living things. A tiny seed grows into a tree, a rose bud blooms, and a butterfly bursts…
God Loves the World
This touching board book teaches little ones that God's children are very diverse, and very, very loved. Regardless of age, occupation, race, health, wealth, or…
God Paints the World
In this energetic board book, author Gary Bower takes children on a tour of God's colorful creation. Each spread groups objects by color, such as…