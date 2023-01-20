Free shipping on orders $35+
Gail Reichlin
Gail Reichlin , a preschool teacher for 30 years, is founder and executive director of the Parents Resource Network. She cohosted a cable television program on parenting in Chicago with Caroline Winkler and is the mother of three children.
Caroline Winkler is a writer who, with Gail Reichlin, cohosted a cable television program on parenting in Chicago. She is the mother of three children.
By the Author
The Pocket Parent
It's instant relief for when your 2-year-old is on the floor of the toy store, pitching a fit. Or when brother and sister discover that…