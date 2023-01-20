Free shipping on orders $35+

Gail Reichlin

Gail Reichlin , a preschool teacher for 30 years, is founder and executive director of the Parents Resource Network. She cohosted a cable television program on parenting in Chicago with Caroline Winkler and is the mother of three children.

Caroline Winkler is a writer who, with Gail Reichlin, cohosted a cable television program on parenting in Chicago. She is the mother of three children.
