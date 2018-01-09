Frédéric Houssin is one of the creative masterminds behind the innovative French design and editorial studio DOUBLE. He has created a wide variety of illustrated books for children including The Big Book of Car Games, on which he collaborated with nearly 30 of France’s most renowned and beloved childrens’ illustrators and cartoonists. Houssin works and lives in Paris, where he also teaches illustration at the École National Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs.

