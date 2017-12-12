Flora Parsa Stay

Flora Stay, DDS, holds a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of California, San Francisco. She is the developer of Grace FibroSmile, a line of dental care products for those with fibromyalgia. She has appeared in Prevention, Men’s Health, Women’s World, and the New York Times, and is the author of The Complete Book of Dental Remedies. She runs a private practice in Ventura, California, where she lives.



R. Paul St. Amand, MD, is coauthor of What Your Doctor May Not Tell You about Fibromyalgia.