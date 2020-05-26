Fenn Rosenthal was born in 2017 and wrote “Dinosaurs in Love” when she was just three years old. In 2020, Fenn and her sister Bess released an EP of their songs in 2020 titled “They’re Awake!” Fenn lives in London with her family.





Tom Rosenthal is a musician who is known for writing songs and crafting quirky videos that are bursting with feeling and showcase his love for music, people, and the world around him. He’s released five albums to date and has also written soundtracks for short films and advertisements. He lives in London with his partner Bella Pace and their two daughters, Bess and Fenn.





Hannah Jacobs is a director, animator, and illustrator from London. She graduated with an MA in animation from the Royal College of Art. She has enjoyed much success with her films screening worldwide at festivals including official selection for SXSW, Tribeca, Annecy Festival, LIAF, MONSTRA, and Rooftop Films. This is her first picture book.