Farhan Burdah
Farhan Burdah grew up in Pakistan and currently lives in California. He is currently a practicing attorney and is a lifelong mystery/thriller enthusiast who is excited to introduce readers to his own unique spin on the genre.
By the Author
A Dangerous Book
A Dangerous Book introduces the indelible Irfan Mirza, a Desi Muslim with a dark past who is the ideal hero for a brand-new series that…