Fantasia Barrino Taylor was the winner of the 3rd season of American Idol in 2004, when she was just 19 years old. Her first single, "I Believe," debuted at number one on the Billboard 100. It was the top selling single of 2004, and went on to be certified double platinum. Since then, Fantasia has released six albums, sold over three million records, won a Grammy, three NAACP Image Awards, two ASCAP Awards, and had twelve top ten hits on the Billboard Adult R&B charts. Her debut album, Free Yourself, went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned Barrino three Grammy nominations in 2006. In 2007, Barrino played the part of Celie in the Broad Musical The Color Purple, and won the Theatre World Award for that performance. In 2014, she returned to Broadway in the musical After Midnight. In 2014 she was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Her most recent album, SKETCHBOOK, was released in 2019.



Kendall Taylor is the founder of Salute1st, a Leadership & Training Academy. Kendall and Fantasia live in Charlotte, North Carolina.