F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE
Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a nephrology and internal medicine specialist, is on faculty at the Yale School of Medicine. He has more than 100 peer-reviewed publications in medical journals and teaches the second highest-rated online class on Coursera (“Understanding Medical Research: Your Facebook Friend is Wrong”). He is a prominent personality on Medscape, a medical news site that reaches 400,000 physicians, and is a regular guest on CNN and Headline News.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How Medicine Works and When it Doesn't
Blending personal anecdotes with hard science, an accomplished physician and science communicator pulls back the curtain on medicine and medical research, revealing how progress is made—and how to rebuild…