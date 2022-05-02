F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a nephrology and internal medicine specialist, is on faculty at the Yale School of Medicine. He has more than 100 peer-reviewed publications in medical journals and teaches the second highest-rated online class on Coursera (“Understanding Medical Research: Your Facebook Friend is Wrong”). He is a prominent personality on Medscape, a medical news site that reaches 400,000 physicians, and is a regular guest on CNN and Headline News.