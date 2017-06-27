Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
F. David Peat
F. David Peat, renowned author of many general books on science—including, with David Bohm, Science, Order & Creativity—was a friend and colleague of David Bohm for more than twenty years.
By the Author
Infinite Potential
Infinite Potential is the first biography of David Bohm—brilliant physicist, explorer of consciousness, student of Oppenheimer, friend to Einstein, and enemy of the House Committee…