Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Evette Dionne
Evette Dionne, known across the internet as “free Black girl,” writes extensively about the intersections of race, gender, and size. The editor-in-chief at Bitch Media, Dionne’s work has been featured in Mic, CNET, BuzzFeed, Teen Vogue, The Root, The New Yorker, and more. Dionne lives in Denver, CO.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use