Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne, known across the internet as “free Black girl,” writes extensively about the intersections of race, gender, and size. The editor-in-chief at Bitch Media, Dionne’s work has been featured in Mic, CNET, BuzzFeed, Teen Vogue, The Root, The New Yorker, and more. Dionne lives in Denver, CO.
Read More Arrow Icon