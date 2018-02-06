Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ephraim Mattos
EPHRAIM MATTOS is the East Asia Operations Manager for White Mountain Research and is the Founder and CEO of The Fireside Journal. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and went on to serve in the armed forces as a US Navy SEAL.
SCOTT McEWEN is the author and co-author of several fiction and non-fiction books including the #1 New York Times bestselling American Sniper.
By the Author
City of Death
A frontline witness account of the deadly urban combat of the Battle of Mosul told by former Navy SEAL and frontline combat medic Ephraim Mattos.After…