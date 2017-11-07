Emily King

Emily B. King has been a Pittsburgher all her life. She graduated from the University of Pittburgh with a dual degree in English and Business, and moved to Squirrel Hill where she spent afternoons walking through nearby Frick Park and evenings sipping icy beers in Shadyside. Emily is an avid traveler and city girl, and her writing has been featured in The New York Times‘ Motherlode blog, XOJane, The Strip, LUX Magazine and Kidsburgh.org. She currently lives in the suburbs with her spouse.