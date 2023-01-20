Ellen Gordon Reeves is a workplace and career expert who has lent her expertise to a variety of media outlets, including CNN’s Your Money, US News and World Report, EXTRA, The CBS Early Show, ABC Money Matters, Fox News Edge, MoneyWatch.com, NPR’s Morning Edition, and The Atlantic. Trained in comedy writing and improvisation by Second City, Reeves is a frequent public speaker, consulting to individuals and institutions. She is a graduate of Harvard College and holds an EdM from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a Master of Arts in Writing and Teaching Writing from Northeastern University. Reeves is also a resident job-hunting expert at the Columbia Publishing Course with Columbia University in New York.

