Elizabeth Ricker

Elizabeth Ricker has given talks on cognitive enhancement and neurohacking around the US and in China. Her work has been featured on public broadcast TV in Belgium and in the March for Science’s book Science Not Silence. Ricker is a sought-after expert by Silicon Valley venture capital firms, technology startups, and Fortune 500 companies. She holds an undergraduate degree in Brain & Cognitive Sciences from MIT and a graduate degree in Mind, Brain, and Education from Harvard.

