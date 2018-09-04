Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eleanor Morgan
Eleanor Morgan is a journalist who has written and interviewed extensively for the Guardian, the Observer, the Times, the Independent, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Buzzfeed and the Believer. She worked as Senior Editor at VICE UK. Her first book, Anxiety for Beginners (not published in the US), served as a guide for those who live with anxiety disorders and those who live with it by proxy. Morgan is now studying to be a psychologist with women’s mind-body synergy as a predominant research interest. She lives in the UK.
By the Author
Hysterical
A riveting exploration of the link between women's hormones and mental health--with advice, personal testimony, facts, and research creating a portrait of how hormones contribute…