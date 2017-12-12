Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Egan Egan
Jeanette Parsons Egan is a registered dietitian and nutrition expert. She teaches heart-healthy cooking classes at the Tucson Heart Institute.
By the Author
Fiber And Your Health
Millions of Americans suffer from heart disease, are overweight, diabetic, or have gastrointestinal problems, and are trying to balance their diets. Here are 100 recipes…