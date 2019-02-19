Dudley Rutherford

Dudley Rutherford is the senior pastor of Shepherd Church, a 10,000-member congregation. Through the Lift Up Jesus television ministry, Pastor Dudley’s sermons are broadcast on TV and radio nationwide. He is the founder of DreamofDestiny.org, a ministry designed to foster ethnic diversity within the Christian Church. He is the author of Walls Fall Down, God Has an App for That, Unleashed, Romancing Royalty, and Proverbs in a Haystack.



He has had the distinction of speaking for several professional sports teams and has been a featured chapel speaker for the World Series. Dudley earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Ozark Christian College and his Master’s Degree in Church Growth from Hope International University. He also obtained an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from St. Charles University. Dudley and his beautiful wife, Renee, have three children and reside in Porter Ranch, CA.