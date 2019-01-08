Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. William Cooke, MD
Dr. William Cooke is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Medicine, specializing in family medicine, addiction medicine, and HIV medicine, and serving the rural community of Austin, Indiana. He has received national recognition for his unique approaches to addressing the challenges faced by communities with limited resources, as has been covered by CBS, NBC, PBS, the BBC, USA Today, the New York Times, and NPR. He has been named Family Physician of the Year by the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians and the Indiana State Health Commission’s Award for Exceptional Public Health Service.Read More
Mark Tabb is the co-author of several dozen books, including five New York Times bestsellers.
