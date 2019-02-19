Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Tim Kimmel
Tim Kimmel is author of the best-selling Grace-Based Parenting, which won the ECPA Gold Medallion Award; as well as the 750,000-copy bestseller, Little House on the Freeway. He is president of Family Matters in Phoenix, Arizona, where he lives with his wife, Darcy, and their four children.
