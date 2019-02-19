Dr. Sage Elwell

J. Sage Elwell is Associate Professor of Religion and Art at Texas Christian University and the author of several books and articles. He publishes and teaches in the areas of theology of culture, suffering and embodiment, digital technology, modern art, atheism, and humanism. As an artist he works in digital media, photography, sculpture, and book art. His academic and artistic work, as well as his work as cohost of the podcast thesacredprofane, can be found at sageelwell.com.



Dr. Corinna Ricasoli is an Italian art historian and attained her Ph.D. from the School of Art History and Cultural Policy, University College Dublin, Ireland. She has worked at the Musée du Louvre, Paris, and has frequently been invited to guest lecture at several European institutions. She holds research associateships at the UCD Humanities Institute of Ireland and at the Vatican Apostolic Library (Cabinet of Prints & Drawings), where she is drawing up a complete catalog of Giovanni Battista Piranesi’s prints for publication. She is currently Consultant Curator of Fine Arts, Museum of the Bible, Washington DC.