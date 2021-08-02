Dr. Michelle Segar
Michelle Segar, PhD, MPH, MS, author of No Sweat, award-winning sustainable behavior change scientist, and lifestyle coach, directs the University of Michigan’s Sport, Health, and Activity Research and Policy Center. For nearly three decades, she has pioneered methods to create sustainable healthy behavior change that are widely used to boost patient health, employee well-being, and gym membership retention. She is frequently interviewed in major media outlets like The New York Times, NPR, and The Wall Street Journal and is a sought-after speaker, consultant, and trainer.Read More
By the Author
The Joy Choice
The Joy Choice throws out the typical self-defeating, rigid requirements of past diets or workout regimens and puts you in the driver’s seat of your…