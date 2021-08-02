Dr. Michelle Segar

Michelle Segar, PhD, MPH, MS, author of No Sweat, award-winning sustainable behavior change scientist, and lifestyle coach, directs the University of Michigan’s Sport, Health, and Activity Research and Policy Center. For nearly three decades, she has pioneered methods to create sustainable healthy behavior change that are widely used to boost patient health, employee well-being, and gym membership retention. She is frequently interviewed in major media outlets like The New York Times, NPR, and The Wall Street Journal and is a sought-after speaker, consultant, and trainer.