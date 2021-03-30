Dr. Mark Shrime

Mark G. Shrime, MD MPH PhD FACS is an Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology and of Global Health and Social Medicine at the Harvard Medical School. His academic pursuits focus on surgical delivery in low- and middle-income countries, where he has a specific interest in the intersection of health and impoverishment. Dr. Shrime graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University in 1996 with a BA in molecular biology. He received his MD from the University of Texas in 2001, after taking a year to teach organic chemistry in Singapore. To date, he has worked and taught in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Benin, Togo, Congo, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, and Madagascar. In May 2011, he graduated with an MPH in global health from the Harvard School of Public Health, and in May, 2015, he received his PhD in health policy from Harvard University, with a concentration in decision science. When not working, he is an avid photographer and rock climber, and has competed on Seasons 8 and 9 of American Ninja Warrior.