Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Douglas Michael Day
Senior Chief Petty Officer Mike Day served twenty-one years as a United States Navy SEAL. As a platoon leader, he was responsible for the professional development of his SEAL team. Mike has used his training and skills in Kosovo, the Philippines, and multiple deployments to the Middle East.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use